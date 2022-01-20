Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,316,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average is $118.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $96.44 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

