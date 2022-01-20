Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 36.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

