Glenview Trust Co Has $1.29 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Amundi acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after acquiring an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

