Glenview Trust Co Has $6.47 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

