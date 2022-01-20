Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after buying an additional 182,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7,282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,657,000 after purchasing an additional 154,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $659.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.97.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

