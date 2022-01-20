Glenview Trust Co Sells 60 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $180.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

