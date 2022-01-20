Glenview Trust Co Sells 73 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $493.41 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $538.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COST. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

