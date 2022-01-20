Glenview Trust Co Sells 99 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 4,733,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $105.03 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

