Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells $74,770.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
GPN traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,425. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.71.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
