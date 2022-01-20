Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells $74,770.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GPN traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,425. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.71.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.