Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 103,626.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSL stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $883.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

