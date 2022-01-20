Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $559,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 8.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 135.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Globus Medical by 8.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.