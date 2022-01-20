Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Up 37.1% in December

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 88.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 109,915 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 94.7% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 137,185 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 43.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

GFX opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

