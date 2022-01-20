Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.57. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.03%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.85%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

