Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $44,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 636,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,781,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.11. 11,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,664. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.