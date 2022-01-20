Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $230,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 854,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,340,000 after buying an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.0% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $206.34 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day moving average is $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

