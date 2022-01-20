Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $281.36 Million Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,387,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,689 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $281,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 31.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,546,000 after buying an additional 535,626 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 48.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,298,000 after buying an additional 645,059 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

