Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 451,172 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $250,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,620,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,582,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $871,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,821 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $263.87 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $265.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

