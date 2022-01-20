Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,841,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524,387 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.31% of Invitation Homes worth $300,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

INVH opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

