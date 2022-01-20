Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GDDFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, cut Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Goodfood Market stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

