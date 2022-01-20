GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of GoPro by 3.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 115,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GoPro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,388,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $9.70 on Thursday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,673 shares of company stock worth $6,134,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.