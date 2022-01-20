Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of GRAB opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

