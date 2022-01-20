Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $39,540,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 38.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 245,975 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of GGG opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

