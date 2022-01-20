Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE ICE opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

In related news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

