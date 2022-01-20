Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 16,808 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $24,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

