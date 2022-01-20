Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 98,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of LKQ worth $26,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

