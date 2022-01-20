Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,011 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $28,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,778 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $106,260,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375,827 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.41.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

