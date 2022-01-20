Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 48,766 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,766 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of MU opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

