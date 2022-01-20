Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 67,537 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,537 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

