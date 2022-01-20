Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several research firms have commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. 43,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

