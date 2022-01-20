GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of GHG stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 328,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

