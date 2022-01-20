Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.32) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.29% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.19) on Tuesday. Griffin Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 80.80 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £152.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.96.

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Adam Usdan sold 84,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £83,231.40 ($113,564.47).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

