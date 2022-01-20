Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:GRIN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,861. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $337,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

