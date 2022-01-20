Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Up 17.8% in December

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AVAL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,629. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $1,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $217,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.