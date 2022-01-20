Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 459,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 111.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

