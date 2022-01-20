Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $2.50 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 193.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TV. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:TV opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

