Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $2.50 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 193.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TV. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
NYSE:TV opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
