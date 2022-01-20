Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to post sales of $346.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.49 million and the highest is $376.00 million. Guild reported sales of $454.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE GHLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 3,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,340. The firm has a market cap of $835.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -0.19. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

