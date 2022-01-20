GXChain (GXC) Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $148.26 million and approximately $36.62 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00004715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002735 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,917,043 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.