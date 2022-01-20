GYEN (GYEN) Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $23.78 million and $465,228.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.17 or 0.07427274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00062548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,708.46 or 0.99859312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007623 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

