H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUL stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $695,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

