Halving Coin (HALV) Market Cap Tops $75,556.40

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.44 or 0.07495145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,401.96 or 0.99894783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007933 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

