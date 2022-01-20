Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 43.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.