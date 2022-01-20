Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,500 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American States Water were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American States Water by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American States Water by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $91.87 on Thursday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.76.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About American States Water

