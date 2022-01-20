Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 276.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 88,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 1,603.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 648,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

MFA opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

