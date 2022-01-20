Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.88.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.