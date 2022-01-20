Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $5,697,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $136.07 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.48.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.