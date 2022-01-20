Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

JXN stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.71. Jackson Financial Inc has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

