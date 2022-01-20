Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $1,315.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,315.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.92) to GBX 1,315 ($17.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

HRGLY stock remained flat at $$36.60 during midday trading on Friday. 289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

