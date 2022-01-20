Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €22.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.15 ($20.63).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €11.59 ($13.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.19 million and a P/E ratio of 12.73. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a 52-week high of €14.49 ($16.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.96.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

