Haverford Trust Co Acquires 1,600 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

