Haverford Trust Co Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.42% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIGB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after acquiring an additional 142,791 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,484,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,762 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9,513.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 79,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

